What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Beauty and the Beast☆☆1/2
Box office records will be broken by director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (C, G)
The Belko Experiment☆1/2
“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn wrote the screenplay for this horror movie by Greg McLean (“Wolf Creek”) about the workers at a high-rise corporate office building forced to participate in a game of kill or be killed. R (G)
Returning
Before I Fall☆☆☆
Zoey Deutch stars as a woman forced to relive the last day of her life again and again. You know, like “Groundhog Day,” except this one is serious. PG-13 (G)
Fifty Shades Darker ☆☆
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. R (G)
Fist Fight ☆☆1/2
Charlie Day plays a teacher challenged to an after-school fight by a former colleague (Ice Cube) he accidentally got fired. R (G)
Get Out ☆☆☆☆
Comedian Jordan Peele (“Keanu”) takes a break from the funny stuff by writing and directing this horror movie about a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). R (C, G)
John Wick: Chapter 2 ☆☆☆
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. R (G)
Kong: Skull Island☆☆☆
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wander onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (C, G)
The LEGO Batman Movie ☆☆☆☆
Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes provide the voices for this irreverent take on the iconic comic-book superhero. PG (G)
Logan☆☆☆1/2
Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (C, G)
Rock Dog ☆☆
Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J.K. Simmons provide the voices for this animated comedy about a Tibetan Mastiff that dreams of becoming a rock star. PG (G)
The Shack☆☆
Sam Worthington is a man grieving over the disappearance of his child in this adaptation of William P. Young’s novel. Octavia Spencer co-stars as God – no, seriously. She literally plays God. PG-13 (C, G)
Split ☆☆☆
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities — 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). PG-13 (G)
Comments