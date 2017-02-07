Cowboy Mouth, Dirty Dozen Brass Band to bring New Orleans to the Beau Riavge

Cowboy Mouth has been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years and the New Orleans rock band will join The Dirty Dozen Brass Band for some home cookin’ Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Led by singer/drummer Fred LeBlanc, Cowboy Mouth released “The Name of The Band Is...” in the summer 2016. It’s a collection of a handful of new songs and the band’s hits such as “Easy” and “Tell the Girl You’re Sorry.”
And, yes, “Jenny Says is also on the album. “Jenny Says” was a big hit for the band in the mid-’90s, but its roots go all the way back to late 1980s when LeBlanc was a member of Dash Rip Rock. The first version of “Jenny Says” appears on the Dash album “Ace of Clubs,” a play on the Motorhead classic, “Ace of Spades.”
LeBlanc spends his time these days, when he’s not on a marathon tour across the globe, between his homes in New Orleans and Tupelo.
“My ex-wife lives in Tupelo and my kids are there,” LeBlanc said in a phone interview with the Sun Herald. “I try to spend as much time with my kids as possible, but there’s never enough time — I think my kids are the kind of people I would want to hang out with even if they weren’t my children.”
He is also the author of a children’s book, “Fred the New Orleans Drummer Boy,” which was released in October 2016. The book tells the story of its titular character as he explores New Orleans.
“New Orleans will always be home to me,” he said. “I’ve tried to leave many times but it always keeps pulling me back.”
Fans of the band may have to wait a while before they hear some new music, at least in the form of a new album.
“The music business has changed so much,” LeBlanc said. “It’s made it very hard to monetize music — I’m not saying we’re not going to release new music, it’s just something I’m not a hurry to do.”
And for Dash Rip Rock fans, don’t hold your breath for another reunion any time soon.
“Absolutely not,” LeBlanc said when asked if Dash had any plans to reunite for the 30th anniversary of “Ace of Clubs” in 2019. “We played some shows about 10 years ago, and they’re doing their thing and I’m doing mine — it was evident during those shows why (original Dash members) Bill (Davis) and Hoaky and I don’t work well together. I’m just not really a guy that likes to look back and live in the past, but that said, I will always be grateful to Bill and Hoaky for taking me under their wings when I was a wet under the nose kid in his early 20s.”
If you go
Cowboy Mouth with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Beau Rivage Resort and Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10
Tickets start at $10 and are available at Ticketmaster.com
