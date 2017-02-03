Bigfoot sightings in South Mississippi? They’re more common than you think

It was a pop-culture phenomenon of the 1970s that was on equal footing with “Jaws,” Evel Knievel and “Star Wars.” But in recent years, the urban folklore and mythology surrounding Bigfoot, which is both a singular and plural tense, has waned. But Sasquatch has recently been seen selling beef jerky in commercials and he’s returning to the small screen in the a new TV show.
The Clarion Ledger reports that the new series “Killing Bigfoot” will debut at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Destination America channel. And the premiere episode just happened to be filmed in Mississippi.
The show follows the adventures of the Gulf Coast Bigfoot Research Organization (GCBRO), a group dedicated to all things Bigfoot and Bigfoot-related. The debut episode takes place in Jasper County, which is just outside of McComb. Mississippi will be featured in two episodes of the show’s first season. The GCBRO will also track a potential Bigfoot in an episode shot outside of Pascagoula.
“I can say that I’ve never had a Bigfoot call — I’ve certainly had some strange calls, but never a Bigfoot one,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. “I hope they have the right permits to kill a Bigfoot in Jackson County.”
According to the GCBRO, the last Bigfoot sighting on record in Jackson County was June 1975. The Jackson County Bigfoot was described as “10 feet tall with shoulders at least 5 feet wide and red amber eyes and a growl that was deep.”
Residents of other South Mississippi counties should not scoff at the report. The GCBRO claims there have been Bigfoot sightings in Harrison, Hancock, George and Stone counties, as well. The most recent reported sighting in South Mississippi was in 2011 in Stone County when someone heard some “Bigfoot sounds.”
