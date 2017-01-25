Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dead at 69

Drummer Butch Trucks, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, has died at 69.
Jam Base reports that Trucks died Tuesday. The cause of his death was not reported. Trucks started the Allmans along with brothers Gregg and Duane Allman, Gulfport native Jaimoe, Berry Oakley and Dickey Betts.
Trucks was a member of Les Brers, which features Jaimoe and Lamar Williams Jr., son of Gulfport native and former Allman Brothers bassist the late Lamar Williams.
He is the uncle of Derek and Duane Trucks of the Tedschi Trucks Band and Hard Working Americans, respectively.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments