He’ll play the Trumps’ first dance — then play Gulfport in February

In the 90s, it was hard to turn on a country music station and not hear Tim Rushlow, as his band, Little Texas, belting out hits such as “You and Forever and Me” and “God Blessed Texas.”
Rushlow has since moved on from Little Texas, but he’s still a very active performer who’s having a very busy week.
He was one of several to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make American Great Again! Welcome Celebration” Thursday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. He joined Lonestar’s Richie McDonald and Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart as the Frontmen of Country.
But the next time Rushlow performs for the Trumps, they will be the First Family. Rushlow will play the Trump’s ball with his jazz band, Tim Rushlow and His Big Band. Spin reports that Rushlow will play the first dance number for Trump and the then-First Lady, his wife Melania, on Friday.
In February, Rushlow will return to Gulfport for a performance at the Island View Casino. Rushlow and His Big Band will make a special Coast appearance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
