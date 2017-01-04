Mississippi New York Picnic canceled — forever

A gathering of Mississippians living in New York has been canceled for the second year in a row, and this time, festival organizers say they have no plans to move forward.
The annual Mississippi Picnic, held in New York’s Central Park and hosted by The New York Mississippi Society, has been canceled — for good.
The society posted the following message on their website: “The 36 years of the Mississippi Picnics has been wonderful and a positive thing for all those involved but with the competition of funding sources and the rising costs and complexity of putting this event together, The New York Society regrets to announce that there are no plans for any future picnics.”
The picnic, held annually in June, was a celebration of the Magnolia State and it featured Mississippi cuisine such as fried catfish and Mississippi-born musicians like Marty Stuart. It was canceled in 2016 after the Mississippi legislature passed HB 1523, commonly known as the “religious freedom bill.” The bill has since been overturned by the Supreme Court.
Bay St. Louis musicians Rochelle Harper and Gary “Boz” Boswell were scheduled to perform at the 2016 picnic.
