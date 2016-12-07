Martina McBride to bring “Love Unleashed” to Biloxi

To say that Martina McBride can sing is a huge understatement. It’s kind of like saying that Bob Dylan can write a song or Tom Brady can throw a football. McBride is in that rare class of country musicians that includes Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton — whatever she sings becomes hers. Her voice is so recognizable and so powerful that what she sings becomes a part of her.
McBride will be returning to the Coast on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Biloxi will be the latest stop on her “Love Unleashed Tour.” It is also the last chance to catch the “Love Unleashed Tour” in 2016 as she is heading back to Nashville after the Biloxi show and she won’t be back on the road until February.
The tour also finds McBride supporting her latest album “Reckless,” which was released in April.
You’ve said that the “Love Unleashed Tour” is a way for people to come together through music. With all of the divisiveness in the world, do you think music can help people heal?
Absolutely. Yeah, I do. I think that music is so powerful that it can bring people together. I was thinking about a few months ago when I was putting the tour together about what message I wanted to bring — what I wanted to say through the tour. I wanted to create a space where my fans can leave the world outside for a couple of hours and be in a space where there’s a lot of positive energy and common love of music and my hope is they leave the concert feeling more positive and stronger and full of love and they go and spread that in their own communities and families and create a small ripple effect. I really see that happening. It’s been a wonderful experience. It’s been a positive way to make a difference in the world.
It’s your last show of 2016 and it’s a few weeks before Christmas. You’re no stranger to recording Christmas music. Any chance you’ll throw some in the Biloxi set?
Maybe so, yeah.
Are you going to be doing anything off of “Reckless?”
We do three or four songs off of “Reckless,” and a lot of hits, which I’ve been fortunate to have. We’re doing some things we haven’t done in a while and it’s a fun show. I’m very excited to be on stage.
One of my favorite songs on “Reckless” is “Everybody Wants to Be Loved,” which was written by two of the writers of “Jesus Take the Wheel” — Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson. How did you pick that song?
I actually recorded it for an album I did with (producer Dan Huff) in 2009 called “Shine.” We recorded the whole song and for some reason, Dan and I felt that it didn’t really quite fit that album. It’s always been in the back of my mind. My husband loves that song and he’s the sound engineer on my records. He kept saying I should re-record it, so we did and it just fit this record perfectly. Every song has its place and time and I was really glad that one found its way onto this album.
In some ways, “A Broken Wing” has become your signature song. Did you know that it was going to be special when you first heard it?
I’ll never forget, we were in the studio and that song came in and we listened to it — you listen to tons of songs for each album. I just knew there was something special about it and something that I wanted to be a part of.
I remember the first time we played it live for an audience, which was before anyone had ever heard it. It was a brand new song. After it was over, the whole audience stood up and applauded. I realized that it was as special as I thought it was because sometimes you never know. That song went on to mean so much to so many people and we love to do it in the set every night.
