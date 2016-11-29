Entertainment

November 29, 2016 9:06 AM

As fire threatens Dollywood, Parton prepares for Gulf Coast show

By Jeff Clark

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Wild fires are wreaking havoc on one of the largest tourist destinations in the South.

The Tennessean reports that several fires have been reported in Sevier County, Tennessee, including the areas of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and other parts of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Winds of up to 60 miles an hour are keeping the fires burning. On Monday night, much of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge was evacuated. More than 12,000 people in the area are without power.

Although the fire has not yet spread to Dollywood, the popular Pigeon Forge amusement park owned by Dolly Parton, the property’s hotels and cabins have been evacuated.

While the fires continue to rage, Parton is preparing for a show on the “Pure and Simple” tour Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets for the show are still available.

Also on Wednesday, Parton’s newest Christmas special will debut on TV. Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder and Gerald McRaney will co-star in the upcoming holiday movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” which airs at 8 p.m. on NBC. Parton will maker an appearance in the film and she will also be one of the performers on NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

The show airs at 7 p.m. before Parton’s latest Christmas film.

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, emergency officials said a wildfire had set 30 structures ablaze, including a 16-story hotel, and was at the edge of the Dollywood theme park. Mandatory evacuations were underway for areas in and around Gatlinburg, including the south part of Pigeon Forge, where Dolly Parton's theme park is, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Dean Flener said in a news release Monday night.

AP

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

