Bayou Country Superfest moving to New Orleans, Superdome in 2017

After seven years at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Country Superfest is moving to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, according to The Advocate.
The event will still span three days over Memorial Day weekend; the 2017 dates are May 26-28. However, the first day, on Friday, May 26, will consist of a free show in Champions Square, the outdoor venue adjacent to the Superdome. Champions Square will also host the daytime "fan fest" on Saturday and Sunday.
Organizers plan to announce the talent roster on Dec. 1.
The festival is co-produced by Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans and AEG Live, the nation's second-largest concert promoter, in association with the Messina Group, which specializes in booking country music concerts.
“We are excited to announce that the Louisiana Memorial Day Weekend tradition that is Bayou Country Superfest is going under the Dome in New Orleans," Festival Productions' Quint Davis, the producer/director of the festival, said in a statement. "When we started the Bayou Country Superfest, our goal was to create one of the great country music celebrations in America and grow it into an annual holiday tradition for Louisiana. The large scale stadium-type festival we all loved in Tiger Stadium, which is not available to host the event, will make a triumphant move to the only other facility in the state that equals Tiger Stadium as a world renowned sports and entertainment venue — the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.”
Davis and his team were forced to move Bayou Country Superfest from its traditional home at Tiger Stadium after LSU officials announced earlier this year that the stadium would not be available in 2017 due to planned renovations to bathrooms and concession areas.
Over the years, the festival has featured such major country stars as George Strait, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. Tailgating has always been part of the culture of the festival. How that tailgating culture translates to downtown New Orleans remains to be seen.
