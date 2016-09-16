Bulls on the Beach? Yee-ha!

There will be lots of twisting, bucking and kicking in the sand Friday and Saturday night when Bulls on the Beach returns to Bay St. Louis.
The action in this second-year event will be on the beach behind Buoy’s, 115 S. Beach Blvd., on about 22,000 square feet of beach that will be cordoned off for the rodeo.
Roger Caplinger, event organizer and owner of Buoy’s, said it makes for an intimate viewing area with seating available in bleachers and along the seawall.
“If you go to a rodeo event, bulls buck up by the chute,” Caplinger said. “So if you’re way down on the end of a big rodeo event, you don’t usually see the bull riding. This keeps everybody up close and personal. You’re right in there. You’re seeing the bull and the bull riding and all the blood, sweat and tears right up close.”
The sanctioned event tours the nation, and while the name is Bulls on the Beach, Caplinger said to his knowledge, the Bay St. Louis event is the only one that takes place on sand.
About 30 professional riders and 30 bulls will be in the competition. Face Jerker is the meanest of the bulls, challenging the pros attempting to complete a ride of 8 seconds or more.
“This one is so bad that last year when they put him out he ran right smack over the top of the guy that put him out,” Caplinger said. “He is mean — a wicked bad boy.”
Last year’s Friday competition was a huge success but the Saturday rides were wiped out by rain. Caplinger said he’s hoping for clear weather this weekend and anticipating about 1,500 people to attend over the two days.
The fun starts Friday night at 8 p.m. with riding for about two hours. A concert by up-and-coming country music artist Trent Ladner will follow.
On Saturday, the band Castaways will kick things off at 4 p.m. Rodeo action will begin at 8 and a DJ will play music to close out the evening.
Other attractions scheduled for the two days include a pyrotechnics display on the beach. There also will be two competitions for the public. Mutton busting will allow kids to do their own riding on sheep. For a fee, adults can test their riding skills on a mechanical bull. There also will be an undetermined competition for a $50 bar tab.
Admission is $18 per day or $30 for both days. Tickets are available at the bar at Buoy’s.
