Pass Christian’s Cory McGee was devastated after her Olympic race. She can laugh now.

Pass Christian native Cory McGee has to be glad she can laugh now about her experience in the 1,500-meter semifinals on Wednesday in Tokyo.

McGee went from devastated to relieved in the span of about 45 minutes after she got tangled up with another runner as he tried to qualify for Friday’s finals. She finished 11th with a time of 4:10.39 and she was clearly distraught after crossing the finish line.

Less than hour later, it was revealed that a referee had decided to allow her to advance to the finals because the tumble wasn’t of her making.

Later that day, she sent out a tweet with a video clip making light of the whole situation.

“Went to the Olympics for track then tried out for gymnastics,” she said in the tweet.

McGee took quite the tumble, and was fortunate to not be run over by the competitors behind her after she fell to the track.

Went to the Olympics for track then tried out gymnastics pic.twitter.com/O8Ouy7LbAX — Cory McGee (@CoryMcGeeRuns) August 4, 2021

The former star for the Florida Gators will compete in the finals of the 1,500 meters at 7:50 a.m. CST on Friday in Tokyo.

McGee wasn’t the only Coast native to slip up at the Olympics this week. Moss Point native Devin Booker stepped out of his right shoe during Thursday’s 97-78 win over Australia to advance to the Gold Medal game against France at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

