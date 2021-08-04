Pass Christian’s Cory McGee tripped in the Olympic semis, but will still run for gold

Pass Christian’s Cory McGee advanced to the Olympic finals of the 1,500 meters thanks to the decision of a referee after tripping and falling in the semifinals Wednesday in Tokyo.

The final round of the 1,500 meters is scheduled to run at 7:50 a.m. on Friday.

There was concern among U.S. fans that McGee may not move on to the medal round after she became tangled with another runner and finished in 11th place with a time of 4:10.39. The top six runners automatically qualified for the next round, including American Elle Purrier St. Pierre.

McGee was allowed to appeal for a shot at advancing to the medal round because she was tripped, and the Mississippi native’s appeal was granted.

Less than an hour after the race, the results on NBC’s website showed a qR next to her name, meaning that she has qualified for the finals based on a referee’s decision.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya finished in first place in the semifinal race, putting in a time of 3:56.80. Purrier St. Pierre landed in sixth place at 4:01.00.

McGee will run for a medal in her first trip to the Olympics. The 29-year-old came up shy of qualifying for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016 before running a personal best of 4:00.67 in the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 21.

At Pass Christian High School, McGee claimed 22 gold medals, one silver and three bronze in track and field and cross country. She won multiple SEC championships and All-American Selections at the University of Florida.

Re-watching, it's not clear what caused Winny Chebet to go down. She may have been clipped from behind by Cory McGee, but Chebet's fall took McGee out, and neither had much of a chance after that. Hopefully both are protesting, just in case. pic.twitter.com/gLujOTBW0w — Fast Women (@fast_women) August 4, 2021

