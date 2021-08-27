High School Sports
LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi
Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast.
Clinton at Ocean Springs kicked off Thursday night, followed by the rest of the teams on Friday:
- West Harrison vs. Bay High
- Poplarville vs. Picayune
- Long Beach vs. Hancock County
- George County vs. Gulfport
- East Central vs. Biloxi
- Harrison Central vs. Oak Grove
- St. Patrick vs. Sacred Heart
- Provine vs. Gautier
- Pascagoula vs. Moss Point
- Vancleave vs. St. Martin
You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app.
