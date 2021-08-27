LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Ocean Springs Greyhounds wide receiver John Paul Coulter (14) carries during the Ocean Springs vs Clinton football game at Hugh Pepper Field, Ocean Springs, MS, Thursday, August 25, 2021. Special to the Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast.

Clinton at Ocean Springs kicked off Thursday night, followed by the rest of the teams on Friday:

West Harrison vs. Bay High

Poplarville vs. Picayune

Long Beach vs. Hancock County

George County vs. Gulfport

East Central vs. Biloxi

Harrison Central vs. Oak Grove

St. Patrick vs. Sacred Heart

Provine vs. Gautier

Pascagoula vs. Moss Point

Vancleave vs. St. Martin





You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.