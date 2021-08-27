High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Ocean Springs Greyhounds wide receiver John Paul Coulter (14) carries during the Ocean Springs vs Clinton football game at Hugh Pepper Field, Ocean Springs, MS, Thursday, August 25, 2021.
Ocean Springs Greyhounds wide receiver John Paul Coulter (14) carries during the Ocean Springs vs Clinton football game at Hugh Pepper Field, Ocean Springs, MS, Thursday, August 25, 2021. Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast.

Clinton at Ocean Springs kicked off Thursday night, followed by the rest of the teams on Friday:

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service