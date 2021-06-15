Who was the Coast’s best high school baseball player during the 2021 season? Vote now.

South Mississippi was again home to plenty of talented high school baseball players this season, and fans have a chance to vote this week to pick a Player of the Year for the 2021 campaign.

The vote will wrap up at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday and the winner will be recognized with the upcoming publication of this year’s All-South Mississippi Team.

Nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you’d like to nominate a player for the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi baseball and softball teams, contact him via email at pmagee@sunherald.com or on Twitter (@CoastCoverage).

Some of the top stats for this year’s candidates are:

Kade Carpenter, Vancleave senior — Hit .455 with 12 homers and 41 RBI.

Gehrig Conard, Stone High junior — Finished 9-1 with a 0.73 ERA, threw 3 no-hitters; hit .337.

Blake Gollott, D’Iberville junior — Finished 8-2 with 1.55 ERA in 49 2/3 innings.

Kaden Irving, Gautier sophomore — Ole Miss commit hit .462 with 8 homers and 21 RBI; 1.31 ERA in 32 innings.

Keilon Parnell, Pascagoula sophomore — Mississippi State commit hit .414 with 2 homers, 39 runs scored and 32 RBI.

Hollis Porter, East Central junior — Hit .488 with 3 homers and 31 RBI

Cole Tingle, Resurrection sophomore — Finished 12-2 with a 1.32 ERA in 85 innings.

If you can’t view the poll below, CLICK HERE.