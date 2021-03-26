Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team for the 2020-21 season

Gulfport coach Chris Pryor is the Sun Herald Girls Soccer Coach of the Year and Gulfport sophomore Kate Smith is the Sun Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The Gulfport High School girls soccer team again proved to be the class of the Coast in 2021 as it claimed its second consecutive Class 6A championship.

The Lady Admirals topped Madison Central 2-1 on Feb. 6 to win the state championship and that accomplishment earns Gulfport the top two individual honors on the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team. Chris Pryor is the Coach of the Year and junior Kate Smith is the Player of the Year.

Lauren Bennett of Long Beach is the Fans’ Choice Player of the Year after winning a fan vote at SunHerald.com.

Coach of the Year

Chris Pryor, Gulfport

This year’s championship is Pryor’s third since taking over the Gulfport girls program and the Lady Admirals are 43-1-6 over the last two campaigns

The Lady Admirals put together a 21-1-2 mark this season, suffering their only loss in a 1-0 contest at Ocean Springs on Nov. 23.

Pryor was a two-time All-American as a soccer player at William Carey.

Player of the Year

Kate Smith, Gulfport

The junior forward picks up her second consecutive Player of the Year honor after putting together another prolific campaign.

The Ole Miss commit scored 38 goals and had 17 assists while leading the Lady Admirals to their second consecutive state championship.

Fan’s Choice Player of the Year

Lauren Bennett, Long Beach

The senior center back has signed to play for Coach Mohamed El-Zare at Southern Miss following an outstanding career as a defensive stalwart for the Lady Bearcats. She will also be on academic scholarship while playing for the Lady Eagles.

All-South Mississippi Team

Mallory Bellon, Ocean Springs — Junior attacking center midfielder who scored 10 goals and had 5 assists, earning All-Region honors.

Lauren Carothers, Gulfport — The junior center back is a member of the All-Region squad in 8-6A, registered a pair of goals on free kicks.

Alexis Cochran, East Central — Senior midfielder helped lead East Central to 5A South State title, signed with Pearl River CC.

A’Leigh Coleman, Ocean Springs — Junior goalkeeper had a goals against average of 0.27, 12 shutouts.

Maddie Cuevas, Hancock — Junior midfielder was named All-Region 4-6A.

Riley Davis, George County — Junior midfielder had eight goals and six assists.

Jackie Dilerenzo, Ocean Springs — Senior defensive center midfielder, co-captain, MAC South All-Star Game, all-region selection, Jones College signee, 7 goals, 3 assists, United Soccer Coaches Senior Excellence Award.

Jessica Harrison, St. Patrick — Senior Pearl River CC signee scored 33 goals for a team that finished 19-2.

Becca Havens, East Central — Senior scored 17 goals and had 5 assists.

Sydney Johnson, Ocean Springs — Junior winger, all-region selection, OSHS offensive player of the year, Coast All-Star Game, 8 goals and 5 assists.

Linda Mustered, St. Patrick — Freshman forward registered 20 goals and 16 assists.

Juliannah Overstreet, Vancleave — The goalkeeper is Pearl River CC signee and a multi-sport star for Vancleave.

Delaney Owen, Gulfport — Senior midfielder had 8 goals and 11 assists to earn All-Region 8-6A honors.

Jaden Parker, St. Martin — Senior goalkeeper signed with East Central Community College.

Torrance Rouchon, Stone — Junior led a defense that limited opponents to no shots on goal six times during the season.

Avery Saulter, Pass Christian — Lady Pirates’ offensive MVP as a sophomore, had 13 goals and 28 steals off players’ feet.

Ryan Smith, Biloxi — Senior midfielder signed with Southern Miss, scored 20 goals and had 10 assists.

Kealey Skinner, Pass Christian — Junior defender had 99 steals off players’ feet, Coast All-Star Game Defensive Player of the Match.

Brianna Stansberry, George County — Pearl River CC signee had four goals and six assists during her senior season.

Aubrey Wawreck, OLA — Senior striker signed with Pearl River CC.

Cooper Wedgeworth, Biloxi — Senior forward had 14 goals and 15 assists.

Juliana Wells, Poplarville — Senior midfielder who signed with East Central Community College.

Kate Williams, Biloxi — Senior central defender contributed to nine shutouts.

Mackenzie Winters, Ocean Springs — Junior center back, all-region selection, large part of the team’s low goals against average (4 goals against in 15 games).