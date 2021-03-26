Meet the Sun Herald Boys Soccer All-South Mississippi Team for the 2020-21 season

Long Beach’s Andee Wilburn is the Sun Herald Coach of the Year and St. Stanislaus senior Grant Sides if the Sun Herald Player of the Year.

St. Stanislaus and Long Beach each claimed boys soccer state championships this season and they’ve been rewarded for their accomplishments in this year’s Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.

Long Beach coach Andee Wilburn is the Sun Herald Coach of the Year and St. Stanislaus senior Grant Sides has been chosen as the Sun Herald Player of the Year.

Long Beach senior Nathaniel Mink is the Fan’s Choice Player of the Year after winning a fan vote at SunHerald.com.

Coach of the Year

Andee Wilburn, Long Beach

Wilburn led Long Beach to the program’s first state championship with a record of 11-2-1 after beating Center Hill 2-1 in the state title game on Feb. 7.

The Bearcats had been the runner-up in the Class 5A state title game in the three previous seasons.

Long Beach has become one of the steadiest programs on the coast, winning district titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Player of the Year

Grant Sides, St. Stanislaus

The senior midfielder played a key role in leading the Rockachaws to a 14-2-1 record and the program’s 11 state championship with a 4-0 win over Ripley on Feb. 6.

Sides scored 15 goals, including two in the championship game, to earn the title of SSC’s offensive Most Valuable Player.

St. Stanislaus has won two consecutive state titles under the leadership of Coach Zach Villarubia.

Fans’ Choice Player of the Year

Nathaniel Mink, Long Beach

The senior defender helped lead the way in Long Beach’s state championship season. He also was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Coast All-Star Game.

Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team

Harper Baggett, Ocean Springs — Center midfielder scored 15 goals and had 5 assists.

Evan Burrow, Resurrection — Senior midfielder named to the Coast All-Star Game.

Diego Gutierrez, Pass Christian — Senior goalkeeper who captained the Pirates the last four seasons, made the Coast All-Star Soccer Game.

Noah Harris, Harrison Central — Named Harrison Central’s MVP with 3 goals and 7 assists as a midfielder and center back, made the Coast All-Star Soccer Game.

Gene Hoffman, St. Stanislaus — Tallied 14 goals as SSC’s 2nd-leading scorer.

Casey Huestess, Biloxi — Harding University signee who had 12 goals and 9 assists as a senior, earned a spot in the Coast All-Star Soccer Game.

Jason Irias, D’Iberville — Senior contributed 20 goals and 10 assists, made his third consecutive Coast All-Star Game, signed with Pearl River CC.

Peyton Ladner, Gulfport — Senior midfielder is a Pearl River CC signee and a member of the 2021 MAC MAC South All-Star Team.

Denim Lombard, Gulfport — Junior striker accounted for 13 goals.

Bryan Maradiaga, West Harrison — Pearl River CC signee scored 10 goals and had 6 assists as a senior.

Joel Morales, Gulfport — Senior striker scored 15 goals and has signed signed with Pearl River CC.

Aiden McKeon, Bay High — Senior scored 8 goals and made the Coast All-Star Soccer Game.

Jackson Meeks, D’Iberville — Played numerous positions this season, converted the penalty kick that allowed D’Iberville to beat Biloxi for the first time, earned a spot in the Coast All-Star Game.

Anthony Nguyen, St. Patrick — Senior controlled defense for the Irish, took part in the Coast All-Star Game.

Bryson Phillips, Stone High — Senior scored 23 goals and registered 11 assists.

Jackson Rester, Ocean Springs — Center back scored 4 goals and had 9 assists.

Justin Rolison, Long Beach — Senior goalkeeper played a key role in the Bearcats’ first state title.

Dreyden Russell, Pascagoula — Senior controlled the defense for the Irish, made the Coast All-Star Soccer Game.

Clint Ryals, Stone High — Senior striker scored 15 goals and had 11 assists.

Austin Schruff, St. Stanislaus — Pearl River CC signee and senior team captain who scored the game-winning goal in the Class 4A South State title game.

Josh Thomas, Picayune — Senior defender who earned a spot on the All-South Mississippi Team for the second consecutive season.

Carlos Torres, Long Beach — Senior forward scored 17 goals, helped lead the team to its first state title.

Adam Walker, Ocean Springs — Senior center midfielder scored 4 goals and 8 assists.