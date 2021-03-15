Who was the best boys high school soccer player on the Coast in 20-21? Vote now.

Bay High goalie John Bowman knocks the ball away from the net while competing against St. Stanislaus in the South State playoffs on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Photographer’s comments: This was a great save by John Bowman that made a great shot. amccoy@sunherald.com

The Mississippi Gulf Coast again showed that it’s a high school soccer hotbed and here’s a chance for fans to make their choice for the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

There are six nominees in this poll, which will come to a close at noon on Wednesday. The fan’s choice winner for Player of the Year will be recognized along with the rest of the All-South Mississippi Team when it is published to the Sun Herald web site.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.