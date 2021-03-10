Who was the Coast’s best girls soccer player during the 20-21 season? Vote now.

The Gulfport girls soccer team celebrates a Class 6A state championship on Saturday in Ridgeland. Special to the Sun Herald

The Mississippi Gulf Coast was again loaded with some of the state’s top girls high school soccer players and here’s a chance for fans to make their choice for the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

There are seven nominees in this poll, which will come to a close at noon on Friday. The Fan’s Choice winner for Player of the Year will be first recognized along with the rest of the All-South Mississippi Team when it is published.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.

A poll to decide the top boys player on the Coast will be posted to the Sun Herald website next week. Feel free to submit candidates to pmagee@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll below, CLICK HERE.