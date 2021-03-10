High School Sports
Who was the Coast’s best girls soccer player during the 20-21 season? Vote now.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast was again loaded with some of the state’s top girls high school soccer players and here’s a chance for fans to make their choice for the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
There are seven nominees in this poll, which will come to a close at noon on Friday. The Fan’s Choice winner for Player of the Year will be first recognized along with the rest of the All-South Mississippi Team when it is published.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.
A poll to decide the top boys player on the Coast will be posted to the Sun Herald website next week. Feel free to submit candidates to pmagee@sunherald.com.
