LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Check here for scores for high school football playoff games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. D’Iberville, Pascagoula and Harrison Central are among the Coast teams playing in in the postseason Friday night.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

The full brackets for the playoffs are AVAILABLE HERE.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.