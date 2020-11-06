LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Harrison Central Isaiah Atkins (3) scores during the game between Harrison Central and Gulfport, Friday, October 16, 2020.

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast. Gulfport-Biloxi, Harrison Central-Ocean Springs and Lawrence County-Moss Point are among the big prep games on the schedule to be played Friday.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

The full bracket for the Class 4A football playoffs is AVAILABLE HERE.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.