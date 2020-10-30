Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

East Central running back Eli Smith (6) during the game between East Central and Pascagoula in Pascagoula on Friday, October 23, 2020.
East Central running back Eli Smith (6) during the game between East Central and Pascagoula in Pascagoula on Friday, October 23, 2020. Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast. Pearl River Central-East Central, D’Iberville-Harrison Central and Gulfport-Ocean Springs are among the big prep games on the schedule to be played Friday, Saturday and Monday.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

For a look at how these games were impacted by Hurricane Zeta, CLICK HERE.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service