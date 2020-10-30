LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

East Central running back Eli Smith (6) during the game between East Central and Pascagoula in Pascagoula on Friday, October 23, 2020. Special to the Sun Herald

Check here for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast. Pearl River Central-East Central, D’Iberville-Harrison Central and Gulfport-Ocean Springs are among the big prep games on the schedule to be played Friday, Saturday and Monday.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

For a look at how these games were impacted by Hurricane Zeta, CLICK HERE.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

