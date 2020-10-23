Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

Harrison Central running back Atavian Ray (20) is tackled by Gulfport defensive lineman Tyreese Williams (24) and defensive lineman David Lewis (48) during the game between Harrison Central and Gulfport, Friday, October 16, 2020.
Harrison Central running back Atavian Ray (20) is tackled by Gulfport defensive lineman Tyreese Williams (24) and defensive lineman David Lewis (48) during the game between Harrison Central and Gulfport, Friday, October 16, 2020.

Check here all Friday night for scores and the schedule for high school football games in South Mississippi and across the MS Gulf Coast. East Central-Pascagoula, D’Iberville-Gulfport and Ocean Springs-St. Martin are among the big prep games on the schedule Friday night.

You can help post high school football scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

For Patrick Magee’s picks for all of Friday night’s games on the Coast, CLICK HERE.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

