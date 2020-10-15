Patrick’s Picks: Can a tough East Central defense slow down Gautier’s high-flying offense?

The Region 4-5A game taking place in Hurley on Friday night may be the best offense-defense battle we’ll see this season.

An East Central defense that has been getting better by the week plays host to a Gautier squad that is flying high after taking down rival Pascagoula 49-27 last week.

Since the Hornets (5-1, 2-1) beat Vancleave 31-29 in the season opener, East Central hasn’t allowed over 15 points in a game. The one loss on the record is a 14-7 game at undefeated Picayune on Sept. 25.

Junior linebacker Hollis Porter is the Hornets’ leading tackler with 43 in five games. Sophomore linebacker T.J. Dunsford has done a good job of getting in the opponent’s backfield, with 14 tackles for negative yardage.

Gautier (3-2, 2-1) has played four games this season and put up big passing numbers. Sophomore quarterback Kaden Irving is having a breakout season in Gautier’s new “Air Raid” scheme, completing 108 of 167 passes for 1,605 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.

He has three senior receivers who have accounted for over 350 yards — Zavionne Payne, Tyrese Combest and Kolby Packnett.

East Central has shown that it can slow down a strong passing attack with its 31-15 victory at Moss Point on Sept. 19.

My pick: East Central 21, Gautier 20.

Here’s how I see the rest of Friday night’s games playing out:

Biloxi 31, St. Martin 20: The Indians (2-3, 0-3 in Region 4-6A) came oh so close to ending their losing streak in a 31-29 loss to Ocean Springs last week. On Friday night, the three-game skid should come to a close.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

George County 27, Pearl 21: This is a battle between two teams that are likely better than their records indicate. The Rebels (1-4, 1-2) have to make the long trek to Pearl, but it appears senior QB M.J. Daniels has gained some momentum in recent weeks.

D’Iberville 31, Hancock 10: D’Iberville (5-0, 3-0) shouldn’t have much of an issue with the Hawks (1-4, 0-3). Senior running back/defensive back Justin Walley didn’t have to touch the ball last week in a 46-0 win at West Harrison.

Moss Point 31, Bay High 20: Moss Point (4-2, 2-0 in Region 8-4A) can clinch its second consecutive region title with a victory over Bay High. Senior receiver Chanton Millender may be on his way to a 1,000-yard season even with a shortened schedule. He has 45 catches for 747 yards and nine touchdowns.

Harrison Central 35, Gulfport 28: This match-up has always proven somewhat unpredictable, but it’s difficult to see Gulfport coming off a two-week quarantine and stopping a red hot Harrison Central squad (5-0, 3-0).

Ocean Springs 31, North DeSoto (La.) 17: After West Harrison had to cancel its game this week with Ocean Springs due to COVID-19 concerns, Ocean Springs searched to find someone to play for its homecoming game. On Thursday morning, North DeSoto (0-2) reached out to Ocean Springs (5-1) on Twitter. A couple of hours later, this game was set up for Friday night at Greyhound Stadium. North DeSoto, which is located near Shreveport, will travel over 6 hours for the game.

Picayune 38, Long Beach 10: Picayune (5-0, 2-0) is expected to handle this game without much trouble. The trip to Pascagoula on Oct. 30 could present a challenge, but the Maroon Tide should be favored to close out the regular season with a perfect mark.

Vancleave 35, Pass Christian 28: I expect Vancleave (2-3, 0-1) to close strong on offense, but the defense will have to find a way to bounce back from last week’s 50-42 loss to Moss Point.

Hattiesburg 28, Pearl River Central 17: Hattiesburg (3-2, 1-1) has been up and down all season, but this feels like a game the Tigers should win.

Perry Central 24, St. Patrick 21: Perry Central (0-3) has had a hard time getting on the field this season due to COVID-19 issues. The Bulldogs haven’t played a game since they lost 31-20 at Bay High.

Poplarville 31, Purvis 17: Poplarville (3-2, 2-0 in Region 7-4A) may have found a centerpiece for its rushing attack after 6-foot, 214-pound junior D.J. Richardbey rushed 24 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Stone High last week.

St. Stanislaus 28, St. Joseph-Madison 14: St. Stanislaus found a way to put up points last week behind Chandler Chapman, who ran 20 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Bay High. With injuries piling up at QB, the Rockachaws (4-2) should keep it mostly on the ground.

Resurrection 24, Sebastopol 21: This feels like an even contest, but give the Eagles (5-1, 4-1) have the home field advantage at Gautier.

Friday’s prep football schedule

Bay at Moss Point

Gautier at East Central

George County at Pearl

Hancock at D’Iberville

Harrison Central at Gulfport

Long Beach at Picayune

North DeSoto at Ocean Springs

Oak Grove at Terry

Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg

Perry Central at St. Patrick

Purvis at Poplarville

Sebastopol at Resurrection (at Gautier)

St. Martin at Biloxi

St. Stanislaus at St. Joseph-Madison

Vancleave at Pass Christian