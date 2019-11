West Harrison Tuende’ Seymour dribbles the ball down court during the game between St. Martin and West Harrison at St. Martin, Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Bobby McDuffie - Special to the Sun Herald Special to the Sun Herald

Check here for live scores and updates from high school soccer and basketball games across South Mississippi all season.

Feel free to submit scores by sending an email to sports@sunherald.com or by tweeting at @CoastCoverage on Twitter.

Also, submit your candidates for the Sun Herald Athlete of the Week poll to pmagee@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the live updates below, CLICK HERE.

