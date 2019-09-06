LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in South Mississippi

East Central running back Dylan Grinsteinner (9) makes a crucial first down in the final minutes of play during the Port City Classic game between East Central and Harrison Central at Milner Stadium, Gulfport on Friday, August 23, 2019. Special to the Sun Herald

You can follow here for live updates and scores from high school football games in South Mississippi and across the Coast. Pascagoula-George County, Oak Grove-Gulfport and Moss Point-Ocean Springs are among the games taking place tonight.

You can help post scores to the Sun Herald web site via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. You can swipe right and left to go through scores below.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re having a hard time viewing the scoreboard or the live updates below, CLICK HERE.