Prep Football Roundup: Gulfport turns to its backup QB, Hancock snags a huge W

Backup quarterback Cade Crosby entered the game in the second half to lead the Gulfport football team to a 21-14 victory at Northwest Rankin Friday night.

Crosby, a transfer from Long Beach, carved up the Northwest Rankin defense by completing 10 of 12 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Gulfport closed out the victory by going for it on 4th and inches from Northwest Rankin’s 45 with 27 seconds remaining. Tyran Gable, who rushed 17 times for 101 yards, fought hard for the yard to pick up the first down.

Senior receiver Tommie Johnson had a productive night, pulling in seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jytierus Smith and Deshun Shields added had touchdown catches of their own.

Gulfport, which hosts Oak Grove next week, had 418 yards of offense compared to 249 for Northwest Rankin.

Hancock 35, Meridian 12: The Hancock football team pulled off just its second win ever at Meridian’s Ray Stadium Friday night.

Senior running back Sebastian Faussett had a big night on the ground, carrying 20 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hawks stay undefeated at 2-0.

Meridian cut Hancock’s lead to 21-12 in the second half before senior linebacker Colby McGough responded with a 72-yard kickoff return to set up a 25-yard touchdown run by Faussett.

Faussett added his third touchdown with less than minute remaining to start the celebration for the Hawks.

Pascagoula 33, Ocean Springs 21: Junior Antonio Sanford came up with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second half to spark the Panthers after falling behind 21-19 at the half.

“That turned the tide in the game,” Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims said. “It was an incredible individual effort with great blocking.”

Pascagoula senior running back Jacoryn “Cory” Walker had another big night, carrying 13 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Kayvon Barnes led Pascagoula (2-0) in rushing with 19 carries for 105 yards.

Pascagoula had 332 yards total and Ocean Springs was held to 222.

Bay High 28, Purvis 14: When Purvis scored on a late touchdown to tie the game 14-14 at the half, first-year Bay High head coach Eric Collins admitted that he was a little concerned about how his team would respond in the second half.

“You worry about what their mindset is,” Collins said. “These guys haven’t won a lot. You wonder how your kids will face adversity. They had the problem last year where they’d be ahead at halftime and they’d get beat in the second half.

“This year, it’s just the opposite. I just told the guys that I was so proud of how hard they played in the second half. They’re earning victories. Nobody is giving us anything.”

The Bay High defense shut down Purvis in the second half to improve to 2-0, reaching the high mark of victories for the Tigers since 2016.

Senior Sam Sheppard, who had a 7-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, led the Tigers with six carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Noah Cutter added 15 carries for 78 yards and a TD.

Vancleave 49, West Harrison 35: The Bulldogs bounced back from a 49-7 drubbing by Gautier in the opener to put their own 49 spot.

Christian Kell completed 18 of 28 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to give Vancleave its first win under first-year head coach Kevin Fant. Kell also proved productive on the ground, running 10 times for 62 yards and a TD.

J-wes Small led the Bulldogs (1-1) in receiving yards with five catches for 87 yards and a TD. Chase Aubrey added six receptions for 56 yards and a score.

Dayan Bilbo led Vancleave in rushing with three carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Ashton Tanner converted on all seven extra points for Vancleave, which had 485 yards total on offense.

St. Stanislaus 35, Long Beach 19: Senior receiver Dallas Payne had one of his best days as a Rockachaw with nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.

St. Stanislaus (2-0) next travels to take on St. Martin.

Picayune 41, D’Iberville 6: Senior Cameron Thomas scored three rushing touchdowns in his debut as the Maroon Tide’s main rushing threat.

Senior quarterback Jakail Myers contributed a 6-yard TD toss to senior Jalen Hall, who also had a 61-yard scoop and score in the second half.

Picayune, which led 34-0 at the half, improved to 1-0 before hosting Meridian next week.

St. Martin 27, Moss Point 21: Yellow Jackets senior running back Jay McGee had a pair of 60-yard touchdown receptions as his team improved to 2-0.

St. Martin quarterback Patrick Greer had three passing touchdowns total, including a 55-yard toss to Andrew Nguyen.

Gabe Showalter added field goals of 22 and 27 yards.

George County 24, Greene County 0: Jonathan Havard and Trent Howell both had touchdown rushes as the Rebels (1-1) picked up their first win of the season in Leakesville.

George County also got a 24-yard field goal by Laine Evans and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Marcus Daniels.

Poplarville 42, Pearl River Central 17: PRC jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Poplarville eaily cast aside the Blue Devils and held a 35-3 lead in the third quarter.

Senior running back Chase Shears had the Hornets’ first two touchdowns on runs of 67 and 21 yards.

Shears added a 27 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Breerwood, who also had a pair of rushing scores.

Pass Christian 38, Forrest County AHS 14: Pass senior quarterback Dustin Allison completed 10 of 23 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed five carries for 34 yards and a TD for the 2-0 Pirates.

On defense, Montrell Alexander had two fumble recoveries as Pass Christian forced five total turnovers.

Resurrection 21, North Forrest 20: RCS picked up a road win in Lavon Capers’ first game as the team’s head coach.

Resurrection (1-0) hosts Northlake Christian of Covington, Louisiana, on Sept. 6.

St. Patrick 27, Sacred Heart 0: The Fighting Irish easily took care of Sacred Heart out of Hattiesburg in Trey Bailey’s debut as head coach.

Adam Ritter and Charlie Olsen had two rushing touchdowns a piece to lead St. Patrick (1-0).

Other scores

Petal 21, Harrison Central 6

Seminary 32, Stone High 23