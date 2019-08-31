Biloxi’s stars dazzle in the clutch as they stay undefeated at Gautier

Biloxi downs Gautier 24-20 in Week 2 Biloxi downs Gautier 24-20 in Week 2 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biloxi downs Gautier 24-20 in Week 2

The Biloxi football team began the 2019 campaign with hopes of making a run in Class 6A due to a talented stable of athletes on both sides of the ball.

On Friday night at Gautier, the Indians’ play-makers came with enough big plays in clutch moments to hold on for a 24-20 road victory over the Gators (1-1).

After junior athlete Elijah Sabbatini flashed all over the field for Biloxi in the first half, it was Krisshun “K.K.” Kendrick who gave the Indians the spark they needed in the fourth quarter with a kickoff return of about 75 yards to the Gautier 9 with just under 8 minutes remaining to set up a touchdown run by Anthony Crouse. The score regained the lead for Biloxi at 24-20 with 7:38 remaining.

The combination of Kendrick’s long return and a one-play scoring drive took the wind out of a Gautier squad that had gone up 20-17 following a touchdown toss from freshman quarterback Kaden Irving to senior Jordan Irving from 5 yards out with 7:59 left.

When Kendrick first hauled in the kick on his long return, he scanned the field looking for any opening.

“I just want to thank (Decorius Murray) and Dajour Brown for the blocks,” Kendrick said. “Without them, we would have lost. I just want to thank them. My head was running, ‘What I can I do?’ I saw the blocks and they helped me.”

Gautier’s next drive failed to get past midfield and Biloxi managed to run the final 3:20 off the clock to improve 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

“More than anything, I’m proud of how hard they’re playing being how much they’re playing in this heat,” Biloxi coach Katlan French said. “We’ve got five guys that are rarely coming off the field. We even put them on kickoff to make sure we cover all our X’s. They play a lot of snaps and they’re just toughing through it and working hard.”

Sabbatini (a junior defensive back/receiver) Crouse (a senior running back/linebacker), senior receiver/defensive back Jervin Smith, Brown (a senior receiver/defensive back) and Murray (a senior athlete) are the five players that French mentioned as key two-way players.

Crouse again made his stamp on the game on both sides of the ball, running 14 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Sabbatini was outstanding in the first half with multiple plays that got the Biloxi fans off their feet. He sprinted down the sideline for a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:54 left in the first quarter. The score answered Gautier’s own punt return for a touchdown by Jordan Irving, who had a 56-yarder after returning a pair of kickoffs for scores the week prior.

It was a play that didn’t reach the end zone that was Sabbatini’s most jaw-dropping moment of the game when he went up high to pull in a 41-yard reception, somehow reaching around the Gautier defensive back’s helmet to pull in the ball.

Even Sabbatini was surprised that he managed to hold onto the pass.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “I saw the ball. It just fell in. I don’t know.”

French was still shaking his head in disbelief after the game while trying to describe the catch by Sabbatini.

“I just saw him catch it with one hand,” he said. “He’s capable of doing that. He’s a D1 player and he wants the ball, wants to make the play. We’ll try to give him as many opportunities as we can. He’s a good one. He’s special.”

Three plays later, Chase Nadolski booted through a 32-yard field goal to give the Indians a 17-7 lead at the half.

Also getting in the end zone Friday night were Gautier senior linebacker/running back Drake Thornton on a 6-yard touchdown run and Biloxi’s Smith with a 17-yard touchdown reception on a toss by junior quarterback Tristan Pearson.

Biloxi will enter the off week before hosting Hammond, Louisiana, on Sept. 13. Gautier will travel to Hancock on Friday.