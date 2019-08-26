Who was the Coast’s top high school football player in Week 1? Vote now.

Atavian Ray scores late to spark Harrison Central Harrison Central beat East Central to win the Port City Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harrison Central beat East Central to win the Port City Bowl.

The high school football season is one week old and there were plenty of standouts across South Mississippi on Friday night.

Here’s your chance to vote on the Sun Herald’s Player of the Week. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.