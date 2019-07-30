Who will be the prep football Player of the Year on the Coast in 2019? Vote now.

Poplarville celebrates 4A South State win over East Central Poplarville celebrates 33-14 4A South State championship win over East Central on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Poplarville celebrates 33-14 4A South State championship win over East Central on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

The high school football season is fast approaching on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the region again features some of the state’s top players.

Here’s a chance for fans to select the player they think will be the Player of the Year in South Mississippi for the 2019 campaign.

There are eight candidates on the list and all were chosen by Sun Herald sports writer Patrick Magee. Those eligible for the poll play at high schools in the state’s southernmost six counties.

You can vote as much as you like before the poll comes to a close at 6 a.m. on Friday. The winner will be recognized that day on the Sun Herald Facebook page.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.