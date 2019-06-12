High School Sports
Who was the Coast’s top high school softball player in 2019? Vote now.
Harrison Central celebrates with post-game dance
The 2019 high school softball season on the Mississippi Gulf Coast featured plenty of individual talent, and now we take the time to consider which Coast player stood above them all.
This poll gives fans a chance to choose their South Mississippi Player of the Year for the the 2019 campaign. The candidates hail from Ocean Springs, vancleave, George County, Pearl River Central, West Harrison and Harrison Central.
The winner of the poll will be recognized with the release of the All-South Mississippi Team. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Candidates were chosen by Patrick Magee and you can vote as much as you like.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
