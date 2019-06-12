High School Sports
Who was the Coast’s top high school baseball player in 2019? Vote now.
The 2019 high school baseball season on the Mississippi Gulf Coast was loaded with top notch talent, and now we take the time to consider which Coast player stood above them all.
This poll gives fans a chance to choose their South Mississippi Player of the Year for the the 2019 campaign. The candidates hail from West Harrison, Biloxi, St. Martin, Pearl River Central, George County and Ocean Springs.
The winner of the poll will be recognized with the release of the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi Team. The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Candidates were chosen by Patrick Magee and you can vote as much as you like.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
