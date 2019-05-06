Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of April 29? Vote now.

Emotions run high in Coast high school baseball playoff game After game one of St. Martin vs. Oak Grove's third round playoff series, coaches from both teams share strong words on the mound after multiple arguments throughout the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After game one of St. Martin vs. Oak Grove's third round playoff series, coaches from both teams share strong words on the mound after multiple arguments throughout the game.

The high school baseball playoffs are in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of April 29, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like in the poll. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit each week, send your nominee with their stats in an email to sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.