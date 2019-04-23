Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of April 15? Vote now.

One Mississippi high school leads the nation in home runs. Where does the pop come from? West Harrison has a recent history of producing power hitters. The Canes lead the nation in home runs and have a few alumni who are making their mark at the JUCO level. Here's how the team says they continue crushing balls at the plate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Harrison has a recent history of producing power hitters. The Canes lead the nation in home runs and have a few alumni who are making their mark at the JUCO level. Here's how the team says they continue crushing balls at the plate.

The high school baseball playoffs are in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of April 15, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like in the poll. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit each week, send your nominee with their stats in an email to sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.