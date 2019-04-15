High School Sports

Who was the best girls athlete on the Coast for the week of April 8? Vote now.

Harrison Central celebrates with post-game dance

The Harrison Central softball team let loose after claiming its 3rd straight state title in Class 6A. By
Up Next
The Harrison Central softball team let loose after claiming its 3rd straight state title in Class 6A. By

The high school softball is in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of April 8, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

 

  Comments  

Read Next

Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of April 8? Vote now.

High School Sports

Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of April 8? Vote now.

Here’s your chance to vote on the top boys high school athlete in South Mississippi for the week of April 8, 2019. Candidates are from Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Poplarville and Ocean Springs.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service