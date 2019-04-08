Who was the Coast’s top girls athlete for the week of April 1? Vote now.

Harrison Central celebrates with post-game dance The Harrison Central softball team let loose after claiming its 3rd straight state title in Class 6A. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Harrison Central softball team let loose after claiming its 3rd straight state title in Class 6A.

The high school softball is in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of April 1, 2019.

There are seven candidates this week with Harrison Central, St. Martin and Vancleave among the schools represented.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

