Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of April 1? Vote now.

Arizona State commit Colten Keith living up to hype in Biloxi Arizona State baseball commit Colten Keith is living up to the hype in Biloxi, Mississippi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arizona State baseball commit Colten Keith is living up to the hype in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The high school baseball season is full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of April 1, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like in the poll. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit each week, send your nominee with their stats in an email to sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.