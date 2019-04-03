Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team for the 2018-19 boys soccer season

Gulfport boys beat Ocean Springs in 6A South State The Gulfport boys soccer team beat Ocean Springs to claim Class 6A South State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Gulfport boys soccer team beat Ocean Springs to claim Class 6A South State.

Gulfport High School has established itself as a boys soccer dynasty on the Coast and that’s why the Admirals dominate this year’s Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.

GHS won its second consecutive Class 6A state championship in February by beating Northwest Rankin for the trophy.

For its efforts, Gulfport sweeps this year’s top individual honors in Coach of the Year and Player of the Year. The Admirals also have a whopping total of seven players honored on this year’s squad.

Here’s a look at the full All-South Mississippi Team for the 2018-19 campaign:

Coach of the Year

Henrik Madsen, Gulfport

The native of Denmark led the Admirals to their second consecutive Class 6A state championship by beating Northwest Rankin 2-1 on Feb. 9 in the state championship game in Brandon. The Admirals finished 19-2-4 with a No. 5 national ranking from MaxPreps, joining programs from soccer hotbeds like California, Florida and Arizona. Madsen, who resigned to pursue other opportunities on Tuesday, built Gulfport into a Coast powerhouse.

Player of the Year

Gavin Taylor, Gulfport senior defender

Taylor played a large role in leading the Admirals to consecutive Class 6A State championships the last two years. He helped the Admirals limit opponents to 15 total goals this year. He has signed to play on the next level with NAIA soccer power William Carey.

Fan’s Choice Player of the Year

Ricardo Quintana, St. Patrick senior striker

The senior midfielder scored 18 goals and had 22 assists while helping pace the Fighting Irish to a record of 15-5.

All-South Mississippi Team

Pedro Araujo, Ocean Springs senior midfielder — A senior leader on a team that had a 6-0 region mark.

John Bowman, Bay High senior goalkeeper — Signed with Pearl River Community College.

JoJo Cumberland, Gulfport senior midfielder — A Hinds CC signee who registered 12 goals and six assists for the Admirals.

Drew Davis, George County senior striker — Jones County Junior College signee, 12 goals, 3 assists.

Mohammed Diallo, Gulfport senior midfielder — Led the state champion Admirals with 16 goals.

Brandon Elkins, St. Stanislaus junior defender — Scored three goals and had four assists for the Rockachaws, who finished 14-7-4.

Carson Favre, Long Beach senior center back — Signed with Pearl River CC.

Gannon Key, Gulfport junior goalkeeper — Registered eight shutouts in goal.

Alex Koons, St. Stanislaus senior forward — Scored 8 goals and had 8 assists for the Rockachaws.

Ashton LeBlanc, Gulfport senior center back — Tulsa signee, 2018 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year.

Teddy Madsen, Gulfport senior right back — Scored a pair of goals this season for the Admirals.

Mitchell Pegoda, Biloxi senior midfielder — 7 goals, 10 assists. William Winter scholar-athlete award, MAC All-Star Game.

Lucas Ragula, Gulfport senior defender — Signed with Washington University in St. Louis.

Tres Ray, Poplarville senior forward — Ranked fourth in the state with 33 goals, had 16 assists. He signed with Pearl River CC.

Layken Simkins, Resurrection senior center back — Scored 11 goals and had seven assists. He is considering William Carey, Wofford and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC among his college options.

Jeremiah Trest, Pass Christian senior striker — 26 goals, signed with Meridian Community College.

Kai VanCourt, Long Beach senior forward — 11 goals, 5 assists. Signed with East Central CC.

Tristan White, West Harrison senior midfielder — Had 2 assists, helped lead Hurricanes to 12-7-4 record.

Blain Zuber, Ocean Springs senior fullback — Helped lead the Greyhounds to a perfect 6-0 region mark, scoring 7 goals.