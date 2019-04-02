A Coast coach is stepping down after leading his program to back-to-back state titles

Gulfport boys beat Ocean Springs in 6A South State The Gulfport boys soccer team beat Ocean Springs to claim Class 6A South State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Gulfport boys soccer team beat Ocean Springs to claim Class 6A South State.

After building Gulfport High School’s boys program into a soccer powerhouse, head coach Henrik Madsen has decided that it’s time to step away.

The high school announced Tuesday that Madsen has resigned his position as the head boys soccer coach after nine years on the job.

“I have loved my time as the head coach for Gulfport High School,” Madsen said in a press release. “The support from teachers, administration and athletic department has been great. I am looking forward to following the Admiral Nation for years to come. My family thanks all the players and parents for this memorable time as part of the Admiral family.”

The native of Denmark led the Admirals to their second consecutive Class 6A state championship by beating Northwest Rankin 2-1 on Feb. 9 in the state championship game in Brandon.

The Admirals finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 19-2-4 and a No. 5 national ranking from MaxPreps.

Madsen, who was a standout as a player at William Carey in Hattiesburg, served on the soccer staff at Gulfport for 11 years and the last nine as the Admirals’ head coach.

His overall record is 136-51-15 with eight Division 8-6A titles and two state championships.

“We greatly appreciate everything Coach Madsen has done for Gulfport High school during the past 11 years,” Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell said in a press release. “His accomplishments speak for themselves. He leaves the program on solid ground and in a position to continue our great soccer tradition. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Gulfport will immediately begin its search to find a new head coach.