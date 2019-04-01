Who was the Coast’s top high school girls athlete for the week of March 25? Vote now.

The high school softball is in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of March 25, 2019.
There are seven candidates this week with Harrison Central, Ocean Springs and Vancleave among the schools represented.
The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
