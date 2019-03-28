Who was the top boys high school soccer player on the Coast in 2019? Vote now.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is again loaded with some of the state’s top boys high school soccer players and here’s a chance for fans to make their choice for the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
There are seven nominees in this poll, which will come to a close at 6 a.m. on Monday. The winner will be first recognized along with the rest of the All-South Mississippi Team when it is published to the Sun Herald web site.
The full All-South Mississippi Soccer Teams will be published in the Sun Herald print edition on April 7.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like up until 6 a.m. on Monday. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
