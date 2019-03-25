High School Sports

Who was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of March 18? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

March 25, 2019 12:15 PM

George County’s Trevor McDonald shows off heat vs. Jackson Prep

George County’s Trevor McDonald has shown major progress in his senior year as an MLB prospect.
By
The high school baseball season is full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of March 18, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit each week, send an email to sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

 

