High School Sports

Who was the top girls athlete on the Coast for the week of March 4? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

March 11, 2019 04:30 PM

St. Martin basketball coach Gina Bell bounces back from cancer

St. Martin girls basketball coach Gina Bell has rebounded from cancer treatment.
St. Martin girls basketball coach Gina Bell has rebounded from cancer treatment.
The high school softball is in full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of Feb. 25, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

