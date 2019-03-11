High School Sports

Who do you think was the Coast’s top boys athlete for the week of March 4? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

March 11, 2019 03:26 PM

‘It’s my dream to play in the SEC.’ Coast pitcher commits to Ole Miss

Ocean Spring senior Mitch Murrell has a fastball in the low 90s that's been getting a lot of attention from colleges. He committed to Ole Miss earlier this week.
By
Ocean Spring senior Mitch Murrell has a fastball in the low 90s that's been getting a lot of attention from colleges. He committed to Ole Miss earlier this week.
The high school baseball season is full swing in South Mississippi. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of Feb. 25, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

