Who was the top girls athlete on the Coast for the week of Feb. 18? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

February 25, 2019 12:45 PM

St. Martin Alexis Walker (1) tries to pass over a West Harrison defender during the game between St. Martin and West Harrison at St. Martin, Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Bobby McDuffie - Special to the Sun Herald
The high school basketball season is drawing to a close, but softball is just getting going.. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the week of Feb. 18, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

Patrick Magee

Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.

