Who was the Coast’s top boys high school athlete for the week of Feb. 4? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

February 11, 2019 05:00 PM

The high school basketball and soccer seasons are in full swing and there are several players who had standout performances a week ago. You can vote here to decide the top boys athlete for the week of Feb. 4, 2019.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

 

Patrick Magee

Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.

