High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day in South Mississippi

By Patrick Magee

February 06, 2019 07:16 AM

East Central middle linebacker Avery White (24) pursues the ball during the game between West Lauderdale and East Central at East Central, Friday, November 16, 2018. (Photo: Bobby McDuffie / Special to the Sun Herald)
East Central middle linebacker Avery White (24) pursues the ball during the game between West Lauderdale and East Central at East Central, Friday, November 16, 2018. (Photo: Bobby McDuffie / Special to the Sun Herald) Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald
East Central middle linebacker Avery White (24) pursues the ball during the game between West Lauderdale and East Central at East Central, Friday, November 16, 2018. (Photo: Bobby McDuffie / Special to the Sun Herald) Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald

You can check here for live updates as high school and junior college football players sign with their new programs. The newest signees for Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State will also be included.

Most players who signed with Division I did so in December, but there will be plenty of players inking with their programs today.

If you have photos you’d like to submit from your signing day events, email sports@sunherald.com.



  Comments  