LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day in South Mississippi

You can check here for live updates as high school and junior college football players sign with their new programs. The newest signees for Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State will also be included.
Most players who signed with Division I did so in December, but there will be plenty of players inking with their programs today.
If you have photos you’d like to submit from your signing day events, email sports@sunherald.com.
