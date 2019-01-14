Who do you think was the Coast’s top girls athlete for the week of Jan. 7? Vote now.

The high school basketball and soccer seasons are in full swing and there are several players who had standout performances a week ago. You can vote here to decide the top girls athlete for the week of Jan. 7, 2019.
The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized that day on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page.
Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee. If you have candidates you would like to submit, email sports@sunherald.com.
If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.
