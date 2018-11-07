After being reinstated in March, a Coast prep football coach is no longer on the job

After being reinstated following his controversial firing earlier this year, it appears that Benji Foreman’s time as the Bay High football coach has come to an end.
Foreman resigned as the Tigers’ head coach last week, Bay-Waveland School District athletic director Monty Noblitt told the Sun Herald Wednesday.
Noblitt met with Foreman and expressed school district officials’ concerns that the program “was not maximizing the talent we had.”
“We did a full assessment of the football program over the course of the year,” Noblitt said. “We met with Coach Foreman to discuss some of our concerns. Following our meeting with Foreman, he made the decision to resign. We appreciate everything he’s done. He has worked hard for our district and students. We wish him the best of luck.”
Noblitt said that the district will leave the job open until Dec. 5 and will then set a pool of candidates to interview.
Bay High finished 1-9 this season. The Tigers’ 27-13 win over Pass Christian on Sept. 28 was the team’s first win since Sept. 16, 2016.
The Tigers had a record of 3-27 during Foreman’s three years on the job.
Foreman was originally let go after two seasons as the Bay High head coach on March 1. Soon after, students and players mounted a campaign to have him reinstated by sending an envelope full of letters in support of Foreman to the Sun Herald.
On March 12, the school district accepted athletic director Vernon Powell’s resignation and reinstated Foreman to his job.
Less than eight months later, Foreman is out again as the Bay High football coach.
“Benji Foreman is a fine, fine individual,” Noblitt said. “We wish him the best of luck at whatever he chooses to do. We appreciate what he’s done.”
Noblitt said that Foreman will stay on as a teacher through the remainder of the school year.
The goal for Noblitt is to find a coach who can turn around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since the Tigers finished 10-2 in 2012 under former head coach Jeff Hopgood.
“What we would really like to do is find a coach who is coming from a program that’s had sustained success and understands what it means to be competitive at a school like Bay High,” Noblitt said. “We’d like to find a guy who has head coaching experience, but that’s not an end all, be all for us. We’d like for the coach to at least have coordinator experience. We want to find someone who has success at building programs.”
Foreman did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.
