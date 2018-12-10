Who was the best Coast football coach in 2018?

We have selected six coaches to choose from: Gulfport's John Archie, Poplarville's Jay Beech, Harrison Central's Casey Cain, Picayune's Dodd Lee, Ocean Springs' Ryan Ross and East Central's Seth Smith. Which do you think was the coach of the year?
By
Up Next
We have selected six coaches to choose from: Gulfport's John Archie, Poplarville's Jay Beech, Harrison Central's Casey Cain, Picayune's Dodd Lee, Ocean Springs' Ryan Ross and East Central's Seth Smith. Which do you think was the coach of the year?
By

High School Sports

Who do you think was the best prep football coach on the Coast in 2018? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

December 10, 2018 09:59 AM

The high school football season has come to a close in South Mississippi and several coaches helped lead their teams to outstanding seasons. Here is your chance to vote on the top high school football coach for the 2018 campaign on the Coast.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Thursday with the winner being recognized with the release of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Football Team.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

 

  Comments  