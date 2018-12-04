Who was the best Mississippi Coast football player in 2018?

East Central LB Avery White, Gulfport QB T.Q. Newsome, Poplarville LB Ross Barnett, Ocean Springs WR Khalil Levy, Harrison Central OL Bryce Ramsey, George County DL McKinnley Jackson, Picayune RB Jortin Raine, D'Iberville QB Jaden Walley.
By
Who do you think was the top prep football player on the Coast in 2018? Vote now.

By Patrick Magee

December 04, 2018 11:42 AM

The high school football season has come to a close in South Mississippi and there were several players who had standout seasons. Here is your chance to vote on the top prep football player for the 2018 season on the Coast.

The vote will wrap up at 6 a.m. on Friday with the winner being recognized with the release of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Football Team.

Fans are free to vote as much as they like. The nominees were selected by Patrick Magee.

If you’re having a hard time viewing the poll, CLICK HERE.

